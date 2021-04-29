Advertisement

Michigan State Women’s Golf excited for spot in NCAA Regional

They’ll tee off in the Louisville Regional May 10th
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are fresh off their third Big Ten title in the last four years and will be making their 21st regional appearance since 1999.

Head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll says it’s been a long year, but the diligence has been worth it.

“We’ve asked a lot of them every to wash their hands, wear masks, socially distance, I know they’re very tired of us saying that and they want to go back to normal, but we just have to continue to maintain the standards that have gotten us to this point,” she said.

Slobodnik-Stoll says the team is thrilled to make the tournament, but that they also expect to.

Getting it done in the regular season gives them some confidence.

“We won Big Ten, we did our job there, so we’re just looking forward to keep it rolling and have a good regional,” said Junior Valery Plata.

One of the things that has gotten the Spartans to this point?

Each player brings something new to the table.

“We all learn from each other and people bring different cultures, ideas, vibes, they’re all great people, and it’s been great to have them on my team, especially during my last year,” said graduate student Paz Marfa Sans.

But they’re all striving for the same thing.

“We all want the same thing we all have the same goal, we’re all coming together to work towards that and having different personalities is what makes it the most fun, I think,” said Plata.

Slobodnik-Stoll says they’re excited to get back in their van to make the trip.

“This will be the fourth time in the last month that we’ve had a good road trip, and they seem to be working well,” she said.

The Spartans will be the #8 seed when they head down to Louisville for their regional tournament.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

After news venue is ‘permanently closed,’ Mac’s Bar owner says it now may reopen this summer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
Kenneth Thomas pled not guilty in the shooting that sent two CMU students to the hospital
Suspect in shooting near Central Michigan University pleads not guilty to 10 felonies
MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”
Michael Hyde was arraigned in Eaton County Court yesterday on 12 felony charges.
Man who evaded capture in Eaton County arraigned on 12 felonies

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans Hoping to be Chosen in Draft
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2012, file photo, a statue of former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan...
Fans To Return To United Center
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, left, celebrates after scoring with Michael...
Carolina Makes Noteworthy Roster Move
*
Former Spartan Ryan Miller to Retire From NHL
NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the...
NFL Draft Set To Go