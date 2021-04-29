Michigan State Women’s Golf excited for spot in NCAA Regional

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans are fresh off their third Big Ten title in the last four years and will be making their 21st regional appearance since 1999.

Head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll says it’s been a long year, but the diligence has been worth it.

“We’ve asked a lot of them every to wash their hands, wear masks, socially distance, I know they’re very tired of us saying that and they want to go back to normal, but we just have to continue to maintain the standards that have gotten us to this point,” she said.

Slobodnik-Stoll says the team is thrilled to make the tournament, but that they also expect to.

Getting it done in the regular season gives them some confidence.

“We won Big Ten, we did our job there, so we’re just looking forward to keep it rolling and have a good regional,” said Junior Valery Plata.

One of the things that has gotten the Spartans to this point?

Each player brings something new to the table.

“We all learn from each other and people bring different cultures, ideas, vibes, they’re all great people, and it’s been great to have them on my team, especially during my last year,” said graduate student Paz Marfa Sans.

But they’re all striving for the same thing.

“We all want the same thing we all have the same goal, we’re all coming together to work towards that and having different personalities is what makes it the most fun, I think,” said Plata.

Slobodnik-Stoll says they’re excited to get back in their van to make the trip.

“This will be the fourth time in the last month that we’ve had a good road trip, and they seem to be working well,” she said.

The Spartans will be the #8 seed when they head down to Louisville for their regional tournament.

