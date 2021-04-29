Michigan leaders outline the path to no masks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced a plan for the State of Michigan to return to normal.

In a four step plan the governor says she intends to lift COVID-19 restrictions over the next several weeks, as long as vaccination rates continue to increase.

The ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan focuses on meeting vaccination benchmarks with the end goal of 70% of the population being vaccinated. If that happens capacity limits, curfews and the mask mandate will all be lifted.

“As we drive toward our eventual goal of returning to normal,” the Governor said, “we will pass checkpoints along the way that will allow us to gradually lift more limits and eventually get over that finish line.”

Lets break down the Governor’s plan. Two weeks after 55% of Michiganders receive the COVID-19 vaccine remote working will no longer be a requirement. Two weeks after 60% of Michiganders are vaccinated curfews for restaurants and bars will expire. Capacity limits will increase at sports stadiums, banquet halls, funeral homes and gyms. To get to step three 65% of eligible Michiganders must be vaccinated. Two weeks after this happens there will be a redaction of indoor capacity limits.

The fourth and final step would require that after two weeks of 70% of Michiganders being vaccinated, social gathering and mask mandates will be lifted.

“It’s dependent on people though of course. Just like everything the past 15 months,” Whitmer said. “It dependent on Michiganders availing themselves of these incredibly important vaccines.”

The state will wait for two weeks after each goal is met to ensure the vaccine has time to become effective. Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says she has faith her department will be able to meet the governor’s benchmarks.

Vail said, “We are actually a little ahead of the state in terms of the 48.8%. So we are close to 50% in Ingham County.”

She says getting 70% of the eligible population might be a challenge, but expanding vaccination efforts will be helpful. “Hopefully it’s a little bit of incentive for people that this really is our path out,” Vail said.

“Community clincis, neighborhood clinics, clinics in schools, pop up clinics, strike teams, those sorts of teams that really where we’re going to be moving,” Whitmer said.

The state has already reached a milestone in its efforts to vaccinate all eligible Michiganders.

More than 6 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine have been administered thus far. Governor Whitmer said she believes the state can reach the first benchmark of 55% by next week.

That would mean remote work will no longer be required by the end of May.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.