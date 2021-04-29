Advertisement

Meridian Township Police investigate motor vehicle crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday evening, Meridian Township Police were dispatched to Marsh Road and Franklin Street in Meridian Township.

Witnesses reported a vehicle traveling south on Marsh Road that crossed over the northbound lanes of travel, in a single vehicle crash. The driver struck a utility pole on the east side of the road.

The driver, a 61 year old male, sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.  The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation of this case is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

