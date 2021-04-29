Advertisement

MDOT weight restrictions to be lifted

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of 6 a.m. on Monday, May 3, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift the remaining spring weight restrictions on all state trunkline highways in the entire state. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which typically, but not always, correspond with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are normally posted to specify which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

Weight restrictions on state highways are implemented during the spring frost-thaw period and are currently completed for the 2021 season. An average timeframe for these restrictions is from February to May, with specific dates determined by weather and road conditions. Those will be posted again once the 2022 season starts.

For information and updates on weight restrictions, call 800-787-8960, or visit MDOT’s website under “Restrictions.”

All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available online.

