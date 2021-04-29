Advertisement

May is for Miracles coming next week to WILX

Each day between May 3-7, WILX TV-10 we will be highlighting a special miracle child and their amazing story
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Each day between May 3-7, WILX TV-10 we will be highlighting a special miracle child and their amazing story.

Because of generous community members, throughout the past 33 years the program has succeeded in raising more than 22 million dollars to help the 54,000 children each year struggling with illness and injury who visit Sparrow.

Meet once such miracle child, 9-year-old Parker Harris from Albion, Michigan in this week’s segment.

See how Dr. Stephen Guertin of Sparrow shares Parker’s story of hospitalized to thriving.

Be a hero for the children treated at Sparrow by donating online.

