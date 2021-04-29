Let Them Play lawsuit shot down in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An attempted by a group of Michigan parents to stop weekly COVID-19 tests for school athletes has been defeated in court.

The group “Let Them Play Michigan” filed an injunction to stop COVID-19 testing and mandatory mask orders for student-athletes. On Wednesday a Michigan Court of Claims judge denied their motion.

The judge says the injunction was not appropriate because “Let Them Play” is unlikely to win their case and the law “plainly gives” the health director the power to issue emergency orders during a pandemic.

