Let Them Play lawsuit shot down in court

The judge says the injunction was not appropriate.
High school football players on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing for 'Let...
High school football players on the steps of the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing for 'Let Them Play' rally.(Jason Lewis/WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An attempted by a group of Michigan parents to stop weekly COVID-19 tests for school athletes has been defeated in court.

The group “Let Them Play Michigan” filed an injunction to stop COVID-19 testing and mandatory mask orders for student-athletes. On Wednesday a Michigan Court of Claims judge denied their motion.

The judge says the injunction was not appropriate because “Let Them Play” is unlikely to win their case and the law “plainly gives” the health director the power to issue emergency orders during a pandemic.

