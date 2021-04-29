Advertisement

Lansing extends state of emergency

The declaration was set to expire Wednesday.
CITY COUNCIL BOARD (Source: WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s City Council is approving an extension of the city’s state of emergency.

The declaration was set to expire Wednesday but now lasts through July 12. The extension allows council meetings to continue to be held virtually.

City buildings will also remain closed to the public until further notice unless you have scheduled a specific appointment.

