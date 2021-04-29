Lansing extends state of emergency

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s City Council is approving an extension of the city’s state of emergency.

The declaration was set to expire Wednesday but now lasts through July 12. The extension allows council meetings to continue to be held virtually.

City buildings will also remain closed to the public until further notice unless you have scheduled a specific appointment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.