Advertisement

Lansing 5:01 hosts Michigan’s first Rosé Wine Festival

Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01 is inviting Michiganders to stop and smell the rosé on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Michigan’s inaugural ‘Rosé All Day’ wine festival, a first of its kind, celebrating Rosé from the State of Michigan and beyond at this spring tasting event.

Hosted at the historic Cooley Gardens in Downtown Lansing, attendees are invited to wander through the gardens while tasting from more than a dozen rosé wines, many of which come from Michigan-based wineries. The event will feature live music and entertainment, goods from local artisans and boutiques, and many instagram-worthy moments worth sharing.

Lansing 5:01, a nonprofit organization that aims to retain and attract talent to the Lansing region, has traditionally hosted an event on May 1 to kick off their Summer Showcase Series of events, and to celebrate #LoveLansing. This year, Lansing 5:01 continues that tradition, while providing a unique experience to Lansing’s breadth of cultural offerings.

“Lansing 5:01 has dreamt of bringing a unique wine festival to Lansing for years,” said Josh Holliday, Communications Director of Lansing 5:01. “Rosé All Day will allow us to feature Lansing’s beautiful Cooley Gardens, local artisans, and rosé wine while celebrating 5:01 Day.”

Each attendee will receive a commemorative wine glass and five tasting tickets. The rosé will flow all day, featuring a specialty rosé cocktail from Lansing Brewing Company, craft beer and Frosé available for additional purchase.

Hosted outdoors, Lansing 5:01 is committed to adhering to local and state guidelines in response to the ongoing pandemic. Masks will be required at all times unless stationary at one of the several designated areas for drinking throughout the garden.

Tickets are available for four two-hour event times in order to reduce event capacity and allow for greater social distancing. All guests will exit the garden before the next event time to allow for sanitization of all surfaces.

Additional information and registration for Rosé All Day can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rose-all-day-michigans-rose-wine-festival-tickets-146131391927

GENERAL TICKET $35/person - available April 17 at 12:00 a.m until the event concludes on May 1.

Lansing 5:01 is a nonprofit organization that aims to retain and attract talent to the Lansing region. The organization, run by a board of professionals and volunteers who call Greater Lansing home, is committed to illustrating why Lansing is a dynamic post-graduation destination city, not only during the day, but starting at 5:01 p.m., too. More information can be found at https://lansing501.com/.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

After news venue is ‘permanently closed,’ Mac’s Bar owner says it now may reopen this summer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
Kenneth Thomas pled not guilty in the shooting that sent two CMU students to the hospital
Suspect in shooting near Central Michigan University pleads not guilty to 10 felonies
MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”
Michael Hyde was arraigned in Eaton County Court yesterday on 12 felony charges.
Man who evaded capture in Eaton County arraigned on 12 felonies

Latest News

Shaheen Get Caught Reading
Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet are honoring our local teachers
HRU Tech on professional dressing
Deciding what attire to wear to a job interview
May is for Miracles
May is for Miracles coming next week to WILX
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Heart Center
Learn more about the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center