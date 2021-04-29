Lansing 5:01 hosts Michigan’s first Rosé Wine Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01 is inviting Michiganders to stop and smell the rosé on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Michigan’s inaugural ‘Rosé All Day’ wine festival, a first of its kind, celebrating Rosé from the State of Michigan and beyond at this spring tasting event.

Hosted at the historic Cooley Gardens in Downtown Lansing, attendees are invited to wander through the gardens while tasting from more than a dozen rosé wines, many of which come from Michigan-based wineries. The event will feature live music and entertainment, goods from local artisans and boutiques, and many instagram-worthy moments worth sharing.

Lansing 5:01, a nonprofit organization that aims to retain and attract talent to the Lansing region, has traditionally hosted an event on May 1 to kick off their Summer Showcase Series of events, and to celebrate #LoveLansing. This year, Lansing 5:01 continues that tradition, while providing a unique experience to Lansing’s breadth of cultural offerings.

“Lansing 5:01 has dreamt of bringing a unique wine festival to Lansing for years,” said Josh Holliday, Communications Director of Lansing 5:01. “Rosé All Day will allow us to feature Lansing’s beautiful Cooley Gardens, local artisans, and rosé wine while celebrating 5:01 Day.”

Each attendee will receive a commemorative wine glass and five tasting tickets. The rosé will flow all day, featuring a specialty rosé cocktail from Lansing Brewing Company, craft beer and Frosé available for additional purchase.

Hosted outdoors, Lansing 5:01 is committed to adhering to local and state guidelines in response to the ongoing pandemic. Masks will be required at all times unless stationary at one of the several designated areas for drinking throughout the garden.

Tickets are available for four two-hour event times in order to reduce event capacity and allow for greater social distancing. All guests will exit the garden before the next event time to allow for sanitization of all surfaces.

Additional information and registration for Rosé All Day can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rose-all-day-michigans-rose-wine-festival-tickets-146131391927

GENERAL TICKET $35/person - available April 17 at 12:00 a.m until the event concludes on May 1.

Lansing 5:01 is a nonprofit organization that aims to retain and attract talent to the Lansing region. The organization, run by a board of professionals and volunteers who call Greater Lansing home, is committed to illustrating why Lansing is a dynamic post-graduation destination city, not only during the day, but starting at 5:01 p.m., too. More information can be found at https://lansing501.com/.

