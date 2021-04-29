Advertisement

In My View 04/29/2021: Non conference football games in 2025

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is paying a fortune for two non descript non conference home football games in 2025-- $1.8 million to New Mexico and $1.5 million to Central Michigan.  Stupid.  No fans want to see them and these teams only agreed to get the massive paychecks. 

They are not competitive and there is no relevance to either.  This problem could be solved by playing all Big Ten games or only one non conference game per season which fans would prefer and the competitiveness would be much better similar to the all Big Ten Covid induced schedules last fall.  But don’t hold your breath.  But it’s an obvious solution in my view.

