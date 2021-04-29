In My View 04/29/2021: NFL DRAFT

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When I grew up baseball was America’s king. Since then it’s all NFL all the time. The NFL draft began in 1980 and it was nothing like it is today a big time production like the Academy Awards. Cities bid to host since thousands of fans from all 32 teams are in the vicinity.

Maybe Detroit will land the 2024 draft which would be a big deal for sure. The NFL growth never ceases to amaze me with everything it does and the public can’t seem to get enough of the sport even in the so called off season. For what it’s worth The Detroit Lions pick 7

th

unless they make a trade down at the last moment which I recommend.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.