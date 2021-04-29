Advertisement

MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”

(WEAU)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday evening the Michigan State Police (MSP) announced via Twitter that a deputy from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department was involved in what they described as a “critical incident.”

The incident took place in the 6500 block of S. Edon Rd (M-49) in Hillsdale County and involved at least one sheriff’s deputy. Detectives from MSP First District’s Special Investigation Section are currently investigating. While no more information was released at the time of the post, they did say that more information would be released at a later time.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
A car crashed into a home on the corner of Kelsey and Marion in Lansing.
Car crashes into house, driver flees
Mac’s Bar in Lansing, famous for hosting huge musical acts, cutting live music
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Civil Rights Department responds to teacher cutting child’s hair without permission

Latest News

Some mid-Michigan communities looking to food trucks to jumpstart local commerce
Grand Ledge comets under new leadership
Grand Ledge comets under new leadership
Young COVID-19 patients fill hospitals
Young COVID-19 patients filling hospitals
Anti-lockdown chiropractor is running for Michigan governor