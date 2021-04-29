MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday evening the Michigan State Police (MSP) announced via Twitter that a deputy from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department was involved in what they described as a “critical incident.”

The incident took place in the 6500 block of S. Edon Rd (M-49) in Hillsdale County and involved at least one sheriff’s deputy. Detectives from MSP First District’s Special Investigation Section are currently investigating. While no more information was released at the time of the post, they did say that more information would be released at a later time.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

