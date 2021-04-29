Advertisement

Grosse Pointe teachers stay home from school in protest of COVID-19 policies

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WILX) - Students showed up for school in Grosse Pointe on Wednesday, but many teachers did not.

More than a hundred Grosse Pointe Public School educators stayed home to protest the district’s new COVID-19 policies. This follows a board of education meeting where a new resolution passed reducing minimal distancing from six to three feet for in-person education.

In a statement to students and parents, the district superintendent expressed his disappointment with teachers who stayed home yesterday.

“We are covering for 116 teachers today, and we believe this is going to be a one-day event,” said Superintendent Dr. Gary Niehaus. “We’re going to get through it, and we’re going to be okay. We’ve got to go back through it and figure out what we need to do to make it better.”

The district has said the reason for the new policy is that too many kids were missing school to quarantine.

