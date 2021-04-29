Advertisement

Governor Gretchen Whitmer receiving her second dose of of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

(WDIV)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is receiving her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after getting her first dose on April 6 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Today Whitmer will be at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. She is getting the vaccine alongside Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) students, to encourage eligible teenagers to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

After news venue is ‘permanently closed,’ Mac’s Bar owner says it now may reopen this summer
Kenneth Thomas pled not guilty in the shooting that sent two CMU students to the hospital
Suspect in shooting near Central Michigan University pleads not guilty to 10 felonies
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
Michael Hyde was arraigned in Eaton County Court yesterday on 12 felony charges.
Man who evaded capture in Eaton County arraigned on 12 felonies
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe

Latest News

MSP investigating shooting in Hillsdale County involving a sheriff’s deputy
More than a hundred Grosse Pointe Public School educators stayed home to protest the district’s...
Grosse Pointe teachers stay home from school in protest of COVID-19 policies
the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift the remaining spring weight...
MDOT weight restrictions to be lifted
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge