Governor Gretchen Whitmer receiving her second dose of of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is receiving her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after getting her first dose on April 6 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Today Whitmer will be at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. She is getting the vaccine alongside Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) students, to encourage eligible teenagers to get vaccinated.

