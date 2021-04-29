Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update Thursday morning

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 in Michigan during a morning press conference.

The governor will be joined alongside Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS health director Elizabeth Hertel.

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

News 10 will stream the press conference live online and on the WILX Facebook page

