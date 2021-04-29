Advertisement

Former Spartan Ryan Miller to Retire From NHL

*(Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
-ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the end of the season, ending an 18-year career. The 40-year-old Millier is the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history. He has played 794 games for the Buffalo Sabres, the Vancouver Canucks, the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim, where he has spent the past four seasons primarily as John Gibson’s backup. Miller won the Vezina (VEH’-zih-nuh) Trophy in 2010 as the NHL’s best goaltender for Buffalo. He also was named the most valuable player and best goaltender at the 2010 Winter Olympics while leading the U.S. team to silver medals in Vancouver.

