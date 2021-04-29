Advertisement

Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon testifies about his time as leader

By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Robert Gordon, the Former Director of the Michigan Health Department, is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

This will be the first time Gordon is speaking to the public since his unexpected resignation in late January.

He was subpoenaed last Thursday to discuss the deal he received which allowed him to leave, without discussing the reasons why.

Following his departure, Gordon writing a letters to lawmakers saying: “Since the pandemic began, many leadership changes have happened in other states. It’s no surprise they would happen in Michigan.”

Also saying in the letter his father contracted and died from COVID-19.

Gordon and Governor Whitmer did not say what policy decisions lead to him leaving.

He did preciously decline to come before the House Oversight Committee voluntarily.

After leading the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for 10 months of the pandemic, Governor Whitmer signed a separation agreement with Gordon that granted him over $155,000.

Lawmakers are now hoping that looking deeper into Gordon’s deal, will create more transparency in Michigan’s government.

Gordon is set to testify in a hearing at 10:30 A.M.

