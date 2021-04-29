Ex-health chief to legislative committee: I quit after Whitmer wanted ‘new direction’

LANSING, Mich. - Former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Robert Gordon says he resigned in Jan. after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told him it was “time to go in a new direction.”

This was the first time Gordon spoke to the public since his unexpected resignation in late Jan. He was subpoenaed to discuss the deal he received which allowed him to leave without discussing the reasons why. He received a $155,000 severance deal after his departure.

“Since the pandemic began, many leadership changes have happened in other states. It’s no surprise they would happen in Michigan,” said Gordon in his letter to lawmakers.

You can read the full letter here.

Gordon, with Whitmer’s support, issued COVID-19 restrictions in the fall and winter after the state Supreme Court declared unconstitutional a law that underpinned her orders.

He said he didn’t ask for the agreement and as of today he has no intention of suing the state over his employment. But that’s why committee chair Steven Johnson doesn’t think the agreement is legal.

“It’s problematic because a state officer cannot receive compensation and that appears to be what occurred,” Johnson said.

There is a provision in Michigan’s constitution saying public officers agents or contractors of the state can’t get extra compensation after the fact. However, minority chair Julie Brixie argued the agreement is doing just that, and the terms in the constitution need to be defined by the attorney general or the courts.

“We just literally passed a bill, 4591, that would’ve allowed this same agreement,” Brixie said.

The governor has not said why she replaced Gordon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.