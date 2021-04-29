Fans To Return To United Center

-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks are ready to welcome spectators back to the United Center on a limited basis. The teams announced today they have permission from the city and state to host fans at 25% capacity starting with Bulls vs. Boston Celtics on May 7 and Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars on May 9. They will also allow a few hundred player family members and team-invited guests starting with the Blackhawks’ game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Fans over age 2 will be required to wear masks except when eating and drinking.

