Ex-health chief: I quit after Whitmer wanted ‘new direction’

The governor has not said why she replaced Gordon
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.(State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s former health director says he resigned in January after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told him it was “time to go in a new direction.”

Robert Gordon’s statement to a legislative committee Thursday confirmed what the governor’s office had refused to say publicly despite his $155,000 severance deal - that he was ousted after two years on the job.

Gordon, with Whitmer’s support, issued COVID-19 restrictions in the fall and winter after the state Supreme Court declared unconstitutional a law that underpinned her orders.

The governor has not said why she replaced Gordon.

