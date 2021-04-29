Ex-health chief: I quit after Whitmer wanted ‘new direction’
The governor has not said why she replaced Gordon
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s former health director says he resigned in January after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told him it was “time to go in a new direction.”
Robert Gordon’s statement to a legislative committee Thursday confirmed what the governor’s office had refused to say publicly despite his $155,000 severance deal - that he was ousted after two years on the job.
Gordon, with Whitmer’s support, issued COVID-19 restrictions in the fall and winter after the state Supreme Court declared unconstitutional a law that underpinned her orders.
The governor has not said why she replaced Gordon.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.