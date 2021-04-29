Advertisement

Democrats propose COVID related workforce safety

By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The proposal introduced by House Democrats would do three things. It ensures workers are not be penalized for contracting the Coronavirus. It holds employers responsible for fixing safety issues brought to their attention by workers. And it allows an employee the right to refuse work when an employer fails to protect them.

“Over the past year workers have too often been forced to choose between their health and safety and putting food on the table. This is an unprecedented crisis so now is the time to set precedents for how employees deserve to be treated during a declared emergency like the one we faced,” said Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, (D) Livonia.

The proposal will have to get through the Republican-controlled House and Senate to become law.

