Advertisement

Deciding what attire to wear to a job interview

Are there dress codes anymore? We find out from a local employment agency
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When you’re preparing for a job interview, are there dress codes anymore?

Studio 10 went to the experts at HRU Technical Resources to find out what is appropriate attire for an interview.

HRU Tech President, Tim Sackett, says if you’re not sure what to wear, ask.

“I think recruiters, HR people and even hiring managers appreciate you going, ‘Hey, I’m going to come on site, do I need to wear a mask? How are you guys going to be dressed?’ Like if they say business casual, I always take it one step further,” said Sackett.

Sackett adds the tip: don’t be less dressed up than those you’re interviewing with.

He also shared that H&M is currently allowing job candidates to rent a suit for free for 24 hours for interviews.

Sackett shares his advice on which jobs he thinks it would still be a good idea to wear a suit for.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

After news venue is ‘permanently closed,’ Mac’s Bar owner says it now may reopen this summer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge
Kenneth Thomas pled not guilty in the shooting that sent two CMU students to the hospital
Suspect in shooting near Central Michigan University pleads not guilty to 10 felonies
MSP: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy involved in “critical incident”
Michael Hyde was arraigned in Eaton County Court yesterday on 12 felony charges.
Man who evaded capture in Eaton County arraigned on 12 felonies

Latest News

Rose All Day
Lansing 5:01 hosts Michigan’s first Rosé Wine Festival
Shaheen Get Caught Reading
Shaheen Cadillac and Shaheen Chevrolet are honoring our local teachers
May is for Miracles
May is for Miracles coming next week to WILX
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Heart Center
Learn more about the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center