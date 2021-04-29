Deciding what attire to wear to a job interview

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When you’re preparing for a job interview, are there dress codes anymore?

Studio 10 went to the experts at HRU Technical Resources to find out what is appropriate attire for an interview.

HRU Tech President, Tim Sackett, says if you’re not sure what to wear, ask.

“I think recruiters, HR people and even hiring managers appreciate you going, ‘Hey, I’m going to come on site, do I need to wear a mask? How are you guys going to be dressed?’ Like if they say business casual, I always take it one step further,” said Sackett.

Sackett adds the tip: don’t be less dressed up than those you’re interviewing with.

He also shared that H&M is currently allowing job candidates to rent a suit for free for 24 hours for interviews.

Sackett shares his advice on which jobs he thinks it would still be a good idea to wear a suit for.

