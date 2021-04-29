Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,623 cases, 109 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Thursday 3,623 new cases and 109 deaths due to COVID-19. An important note on those deaths: 78 of them were identified during a vital records review.

Although the virus persists in Michigan, the state’s daily infections are going down little by little. With more and more Michiganders vaccinated, the virus is having a harder time spreading. However, there are still millions of unvaccinated in the state, which keeps vaccine resistant variants as a significant threat until enough of the population can contribute to herd immunity.

Ingham County reports 21,663 cases and 338 deaths.

Jackson County reports 13,811 cases and 252 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,446 cases and 173 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,786 cases and 76 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,337 cases and 94 deaths.

