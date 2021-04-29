Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,623 cases, 109 deaths

(WTOC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Thursday 3,623 new cases and 109 deaths due to COVID-19. An important note on those deaths: 78 of them were identified during a vital records review.

Although the virus persists in Michigan, the state’s daily infections are going down little by little. With more and more Michiganders vaccinated, the virus is having a harder time spreading. However, there are still millions of unvaccinated in the state, which keeps vaccine resistant variants as a significant threat until enough of the population can contribute to herd immunity.

  • Ingham County reports 21,663 cases and 338 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 13,811 cases and 252 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 8,446 cases and 173 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,786 cases and 76 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 5,337 cases and 94 deaths.

