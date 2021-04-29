Advertisement

Carolina Makes Noteworthy Roster Move

-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers are picking up the fifth-year option on wide receiver D.J. Moore’s contract, according to a person familiar with the situation. The 24-year-old Moore will make $11.1 million in his fifth season, which will be the 2022 season. In three seasons with the Panthers, Moore has developed into the team’s No. 1 receiver with 3,156 yards on 208 receptions along with 10 touchdowns. He has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for Carolina, including a career-high 1,193 yards last season while averaging 18.1 yards per catch. For his career, Moore is averaging 15.2 yards per reception.

