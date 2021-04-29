Anti-lockdown chiropractor is running for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Kalamazoo chiropractor who opposed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders when the coronavirus pandemic struck and helped with an effort to repeal her emergency powers will run for governor in 2022.

Garrett Soldano, a Republican, announced his decision Wednesday. Soldano started a Facebook group called “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine” that gained nearly 400,000 members before the social media giant shut it down and he co-chaired Unlock Michigan, a ballot initiative to repeal a law that Whitmer used to keep intact restrictions to curb COVID-19.

Soldano, who played football at Western Michigan University, is the fifth Republican to form a gubernatorial committee. All are lesser-known candidates.

