Amtrak offering 50% off tickets in 50th anniversary celebration

Some trips are as low as $15.
(WJHG)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of its 50th anniversary is offering 50% off Coach fares, and Acela Business class, with a maximum fare of $50 per segment on select routes across the country.

“Since first going into service in 1971, we have been continuously driving toward the future - setting ambitious sustainability goals, rolling out sleek new locomotives, and extending access to new communities,” Amtrak said when reflecting on its anniversary.

None of the select fares are departing in Michigan, however trips from Chicago to Minneapolis are as low as $36 and a trip from Chicago to Los Angeles is as low as $50.

The discounted tickets are available to purchase now until May 5 for travel between June 2 and November 13.

Amtrak is offering 50% off select fares in honor of its 50th anniversary.
Amtrak is offering 50% off select fares in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

