Whitmer names Miguel Cabrera as co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Detroit Tigers great Miguel Cabrera has volunteered to serve as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission and help promote the state’s COVID-19 vaccination and education efforts.

“We are grateful that ‘Miggy’ is stepping up to the plate to help inform Michiganders on the importance of getting their COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Gov. Whitmer. “We appreciate the tremendous support and advocacy from the Detroit Tigers because this is an all-hands-on-deck moment in our state’s effort to persevere and overcome the pandemic.”

Cabrera, nicknamed “Miggy,” is an 11-time Major League Baseball All-Star and two-time American League Most Valuable Player who joined the Tigers in December 2007. He and the Tigers have offered to produce public service announcements in both English and Spanish that will encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated and continue to practice preventative measures such as properly wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent handwashing to reduce the spread of the virus until the majority of people have been vaccinated.

“I am honored by Gov. Whitmer’s appointment as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission and look forward to using my platform to increase awareness of how getting vaccinated can help slow COVID-19 infections,” Miguel Cabrera said. “Based on what I know from getting vaccinated already, the shots are nowhere near as bad as the virus. Our goal with the Commission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and I hope my support toward that end is successful.”

Gov. Whitmer created the Protect Michigan Commission in January. The appointees represent a diverse array of industries, professions, and backgrounds. Housed within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), they are responsible for helping to ensure every Michigander has a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 once the opportunity becomes available.

Their goal is to get at least 100,000 shots in arms daily.

“Miguel Cabrera exemplifies the Detroit Tigers’ ongoing commitment to causes serving the greater public good,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment at Ilitch Holdings, which owns the Detroit Tigers. “Together, we urge all Michiganders and fans of the Tigers to get vaccinated and prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that we can return to the full stadiums, arenas, concerts, and sporting events that we all love so much.”

Under the current MDHHS epidemic order, public attendance for select outdoor entertainment and recreational venues must operate under increased safety protocols, including limiting crowds at up to 20%capacity, or roughly 8,200 ticketed guests at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have partnered with public health and medical experts, government officials, and Major League Baseball to develop an all-inclusive plan that allows fans to attend games safely and confidently. The comprehensive health and safety protocols include mandatory pre-arrival health screenings, required mask-wearing, physically distanced seating, contactless concession experience, and CDC-recommended cleaning enhancements.

