What to expect from Downtown Jackson’s new “social district”

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s becoming a new way to bring more business to downtowns struggling to recover from the pandemic. Jackson’s city council has voted to create a “social district”.

The idea of the social district is to make downtown Jackson a destination by allowing bars and restaurants to serve alcohol outdoors.

Cory Mays is the Executive Director of the Jackson Downtown Development Authority.

“For them to have made it through the winter season with all of these hurdles in front of them it’s been pretty remarkable, so this is a lifeline for them,” Mays said. “It’s another way they can increase business increase sales keep the doors open keep the lights on and keep people employed.”

But the goal of the social district isn’t just to help businesses. It’s also to create an environment the community feels safe in.

Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said, “When they come downtown where they’re not on a crowded bar or restaurant or on a busy patio they can really space out and socially distance.”

The hope is that allowing people to socialize in a socially-distant manner will help bring downtown Jackson back to life even more.

“We know that a lot of businesses have been struggling with people just not wanting to go out to them or they cannot serve as many people as they’d like to because of capacity requirements so in a certain sense this helps remove some of those limitations and it allows bars and restaurants to serve more people and it will hopefully encourage more people to come downtown.”

There are 15 bars and restaurants with liquor licenses downtown that can apply to be part of the new social district.

