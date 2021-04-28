Advertisement

Watch: Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies save the life of an inmate

By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An inmate in the Ingham County Jail will live to see another day thanks to a few deputies.

Ingham County Sheriffs say at approximately 4:45 a.m. this morning, deputies discovered an inmate experiencing a medical emergency while alone in his cell at the Ingham County Jail. He was unresponsive and not breathing.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office released video of the deputies’ heroic efforts.

In the video, staff immediately initiated lifesaving efforts to include CPR, and connecting an electronic defibrillator while awaiting Emergency Medical Services.

After approximately 20 minutes of CPR, the inmate regained consciousness and soon after responded to staff communication. The 27-year-old male inmate was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment, where he is in good condition, according to deputies.

Ingham County Sheriffs say the man was arrested on a parole violation and processed into the Ingham County Jail just ahead of 9:00 pm on 4/27/21. The investigation into the cause of the medical emergency is ongoing.

