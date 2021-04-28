Uber and Walgreens partner to help users book vaccine appointments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Uber Technologies, Inc. and Walgreens unveiled a new feature to allow consumers to book their vaccination appointments at a Walgreens location and also schedule their Uber ride to the vaccination appointment all within a few taps on the Uber app.

Now that all adults in the United States are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Uber and Walgreens are focusing on helping ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting a vaccination. The new Uber app feature is the result of months of collaboration between the two companies.

Starting Wednesday, Uber users will see a new “Vaccine” option in their Uber app and can choose to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. After inputting a zip code and selecting from available appointment times, users will have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by booking a pickup time and location.

Prior to the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.

“We’re committed to helping ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting vaccinated. We know that by making it easier to get to an appointment, more people will get vaccinated,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “By partnering with Walgreens, our goal is to make getting that shot as easy as booking a ride with Uber.”

“As COVID-19 vaccine inventories expand, so has our shared commitment with Uber to providing innovations that help accelerate access to the vaccine for communities across America,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens.

This new Uber app feature is available to all Uber users in the United States. Walgreens and Uber maintain their focus on driving equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for underserved areas. The two companies recently held vaccination clinics in Atlanta, El Paso, Chicago, Houston, and Milwaukee and are planning more clinics targeting other communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

