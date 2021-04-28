Three MSU Women Named to all Big Ten Honors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan State women’s golfers Wednesday were named to various levels of the all Big Ten teams. Valery Plate was named to the first team while Paz Marfa Sans and Yurika Tanida were named second team members. It’s the second straight year Plata has been named to the first team. Irene Kim of Northwestern was named the conference player of the year.

