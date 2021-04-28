Advertisement

Three MSU Women Named to all Big Ten Honors

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan State women’s golfers Wednesday were named to various levels of the all Big Ten teams. Valery Plate was named to the first team while Paz Marfa Sans and Yurika Tanida were named second team members. It’s the second straight year Plata has been named to the first team. Irene Kim of Northwestern was named the conference player of the year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
A car crashed into a home on the corner of Kelsey and Marion in Lansing.
Car crashes into house, driver flees
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Civil Rights Department responds to teacher cutting child’s hair without permission
A former Panama City Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with battery on a...
Suspect arrested in Central Michigan University shooting

Latest News

Atlanta Braves Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrates with Travis d'artaud, Dansby Swanson, and...
Atlanta Fas Can Return 100 Per Cent Next Month
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton (20) flies through the air as he tries to stop...
Antonio Brown Re-Signs With Tampa Bay
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback...
Broncos Acquire Bridgewater From Carolina
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women’s Golf In NCAA Regionals