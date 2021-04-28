Real ID deadline pushed back once again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers now have until 2023 to update their driver’s license to comply with federal Real ID standards.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it is again extending the deadline because of the pandemic.

The deadline was previously set for October 1 of this year. People now have until May 3, 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, DHS Secretary Alejando Mayorkas said extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline “will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.”

DHS also said it needs time, along with various states, to implement requirements by the REAL ID Modernization Act, including those related to electronic document submission.

