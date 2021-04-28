MSU Women’s Golf In NCAA Regionals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team Wednesday was assigned to the Louisville Regional of the NCAA tournament. The Spartans, who won the Big Ten title this last Sunday, are the eighth seed in the 18-team tournament. The dates are May 10-12 and the top six teams advance to the NCAA finals later next month in Scottsdale, Arizona. Michigan State’s women have qualified for 21 of the last 23 NCAA Regionals.

