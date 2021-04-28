Advertisement

MSU QB Theo Day enters transfer portal

He’s the second quarterback to enter the portal this offseason
Michigan State Quarterback Theo Day warms up before a game.
Michigan State Quarterback Theo Day warms up before a game.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Theo Day has entered the transfer portal.

He’s the second quarterback to enter the portal this offseason; Rocky Lombardi left the program for Northern Illinois.

Day’s only snaps came in the 2019 season. He appeared in a game against Western Michigan and played five snaps vs. Penn State (2-3, 12 yds.).

He was a four-star recruit out of Divine Child High School in Michigan.

