MSU QB Theo Day enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Theo Day has entered the transfer portal.

He’s the second quarterback to enter the portal this offseason; Rocky Lombardi left the program for Northern Illinois.

Day’s only snaps came in the 2019 season. He appeared in a game against Western Michigan and played five snaps vs. Penn State (2-3, 12 yds.).

He was a four-star recruit out of Divine Child High School in Michigan.

