MSU president introduces new plan to prevent sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has a new plan for combatting sexual assault on campus with a strategy called the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct initiative, or RVSM Strategic Plan.

Tuesday MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. announced the initiative in a message on MSU’s website.

“When I announced three strategic planning efforts shortly after I arrived 18 months ago — the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct initiative, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative and the Strategic Planning initiative — I shared that I recognize the importance of building on the momentum of our successes as we chart a course toward an even brighter future,” Stanley wrote. “Through the collective thought and action of these committees, your feedback and the wealth of knowledge embedded in our university, I am proud to announce the first of these initiatives, the RVSM Strategic Plan.”

The RVSM Strategic Plan outlines how to move forward in a way that will hold MSU accountable for a safer campus community. It includes expanding trauma-informed services, building trauma-informed culture, strengthening RVSM sanctions, assessing resources for respondents, strengthening prevention programming, creating respectful work environments and promoting accountability.

The full list of changes are detailed on the initiatives webpage, as well as the other two strategic planning efforts currently underway.

