Michael Jordan’s rookie sneakers are up for auction

(WITN)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pair of sneakers worn by Michael Jordan have hit the auction block.

The “Air Jordan 1″ sneakers worn by Jordan during his 1984-85 rookie season with the Chicago Bulls are expected to sell for anywhere between $100,000 to $150,000 next month.

An identical pair that was autographed by the NBA legend sold for $560,000 last year, dunking expectations.

Bids for the shoes open at $80,000 and the auction ends on May 12.

