Michael Jordan’s rookie sneakers are up for auction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pair of sneakers worn by Michael Jordan have hit the auction block.

The “Air Jordan 1″ sneakers worn by Jordan during his 1984-85 rookie season with the Chicago Bulls are expected to sell for anywhere between $100,000 to $150,000 next month.

An identical pair that was autographed by the NBA legend sold for $560,000 last year, dunking expectations.

Bids for the shoes open at $80,000 and the auction ends on May 12.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.