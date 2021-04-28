Man who evaded capture in Eaton County arraigned on 12 felonies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man captured in Eaton County after a manhunt where he was allegedly armed and dangerous could spend decades behind bars.

Michael Hyde was arraigned in Eaton County Court yesterday on 12 felony charges.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s offices put out a bulletin calling him armed and dangerous, and for people to stay in their houses and not leave cars unlocked.

Officers located his car following a “shots fired” call out of Eaton Rapids. After a high-speed pursuit, Hyde was arrested later on Sunday.

He is currently being held without bond.

