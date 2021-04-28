Advertisement

Man who evaded capture in Eaton County arraigned on 12 felonies

Michael Hyde was arraigned in Eaton County Court yesterday on 12 felony charges.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man captured in Eaton County after a manhunt where he was allegedly armed and dangerous could spend decades behind bars.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s offices put out a bulletin calling him armed and dangerous, and for people to stay in their houses and not leave cars unlocked.

Officers located his car following a “shots fired” call out of Eaton Rapids. After a high-speed pursuit, Hyde was arrested later on Sunday.

