Lansing’s live music venue Mac’s Bar closes on Michigan Avenue

It hosted a range of acts including Macklemore, Wiz Khalifa and Insane Clown Posse
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the end of an era for a legendary Lansing bar that offered live music several days a week.

Mac’s Bar in Lansing, 2700 E. Michigan Ave., has closed as a live music venue. It’s last show was March 14.

The bar could eventually reopen without live music, but a timeline hasn’t been set, said Scott Bell, a talent buyer for the venue.

Bell said city property records indicate the Mac’s Bar building dates back to the late 1800s and once served as a saloon.

Clare Mackenzie, aka “Mac,” is credited for turning the bar into a music venue several years ago after booking Kenny Knot, a Midwest punk rocker.

Mac’s was known as a venue that welcomed diverse music acts that were part of the metal, rock, hip hop, rap, punk, folk and ska underground scenes. It hosted acts like the Insane Clown Posse, Macklemore and Wiz Khalifa.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mac’s Facebook page said the bar was “temporarily closed.” Earlier in the day, the page said it was “permanently closed.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

