LSU facing sexual assault lawsuits

The women claim victims were discouraged from filing sexual misconduct complaints, especially if they involved football players.
WAFB
WAFB(WAFB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Seven women have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Louisiana State University, its governing board, and multiple former and current officials.

The lawsuit alleges years of “neglect and dysfunction” in LSU’s responses to allegations of sexual harassment, domestic violence, and rape involving student athletes.

Seven women, current and former students are suing the university for more than $5 million. They claim student victims were discouraged from filing sexual misconduct complaints and retaliated against for reporting any offenses, especially if it involved football players

“There’s no particular number that they know how many potential class reps it is, but in the complaint that was filed they indicate that they think it’s in the thousands,” said attorney Suzy Montero.

