Learn more about the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center

The medical facility in Lansing has been helping children for years
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center is located in Lansing and has been serving the Greater Lansing Community for over 30 years. The Heart Center has also been a part of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital team since 2007. Dr. David Stone, a pediatric cardiologist at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center, says that they “typically get referrals from family physicians, pediatricians, nurse practitioners in the area. And typically within 24 to 48 hours of the time of referral, we’re able to accommodate and sometimes in urgent scenarios, we’re able to get people in on the same day.”

The Heart Center in Lansing provides services to Mid-Michigan families without the travel time to the Grand Rapids facility. Learn more about the Heart Center and what kind of procedures and services they offer.

