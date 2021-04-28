Lansing woman writes children’s book about the 2021 Inauguration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new children’s book hitting that highlights the impact of Kamala Harris becoming the first female Vice President of the United States.

The cool part is that this book was written by a local Lansing woman who is breaking barriers herself.

The book is called “The New V.P. Looks Like Me”

Through beautiful pictures and written through the point of view of a young girl- the author, LaKiesha C. Allen takes us through what this year’s inauguration meant to her and other women nationwide.

To get the book yourself: https://www.lakieshacharmainellc.com/?fbclid=IwAR1ZE_Nq7U4pHLnzzuP0cYSuRWoB8aSCLlH_7HJBuLc4KZ-zZ6BFCn1evX8

