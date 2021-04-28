Advertisement

Jackson City Council approves new social district for downtown area

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night the Jackson City Council held a meeting where several major decisions for the area were made, including road construction, park design, and a new social district for the downtown area.

The City Council voted to create social district for downtown Jackson. Once the district begins later this summer, permitted bars and restaurants will be able to serve alcoholic beverages to customers there. Customers will be able to enjoy those drinks in the outdoor public spaces of Downtown Jackson.

Social district hours are currently set for select holidays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to midnight, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to midnight. The district intends to help businesses serve more customers during limited capacity rules and allows downtown visitors more room to social distance.

Several downtown events were also approved by the council for this summer. Food Truck Tuesdays, Cruise In car shows, concerts and outdoor movie nights will return after being canceled last year. As with most things, the events taking place are dependent on the latest COVID-19 guidelines and case numbers.

It’s not all fun news though: Road construction will take place this summer on Douglas Street from West Avenue to Mound Avenue. The council also awarded a contract for architectural design services for Loomis Park and the Boos Recreation Center, which the City intends to redesign in the coming years.

