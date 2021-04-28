In My View 4/28/2021: What should the Lions do with their seventh pick?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So what should the Detroit Lions do with their seventh pick when the NFL draft begins in Cleveland tomorrow night?

I usually think they have numerous options because they need help in so many areas. Same this year and for that reason I believe they should trade down and get more choices of prominence. They aren’t one player away they are many.

So get more players in the draft to help right away. We’ll see the Lions say that is under consideration.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

