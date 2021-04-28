Advertisement

In My View 4/28/2021: What should the Lions do with their seventh pick?

In My View 10/26/2020
In My View 10/26/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So what should the Detroit Lions do with their seventh pick when the NFL draft begins in Cleveland tomorrow night?

I usually think they have numerous options because they need help in so many areas. Same this year and for that reason I believe they should trade down and get more choices of prominence. They aren’t one player away they are many.

So get more players in the draft to help right away.  We’ll see the Lions say that is under consideration.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
A car crashed into a home on the corner of Kelsey and Marion in Lansing.
Car crashes into house, driver flees
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Civil Rights Department responds to teacher cutting child’s hair without permission
New details on the resignation of Jackson County’s health officer

Latest News

In My View 11/2/2020
In My View 4/27/21: Spartans success, or lack of it, likely to show up in draft
In My View 10/14/2020
In My View 04/27/2021: Lugnuts 25th season
In My View 04/26/2021: Bowl games and considering expansion
In My View 4/26/2021: Big changes coming to college football in the fall