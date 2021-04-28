In My View 4/28/2021: MSU QB situation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is down to four scholarship quarterbacks after Theo Day entered the transfer portal today and I’m surprised it didn’t happen a year or two ago.

No major team can carry five quarterbacks and now the Spartans have to wonder if they have one to rival Conner Cook or Kirk Cousins. That’s a huge issue as I see it moving forward toward success in the future.

