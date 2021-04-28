Advertisement

In My View 4/28/2021: MSU QB situation

In My Views - 4.28.21
In My Views - 4.28.21
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is down to four scholarship quarterbacks after Theo Day entered the transfer portal today and I’m surprised it didn’t happen a year or two ago. 

No major team can carry five quarterbacks and now the Spartans have to wonder if they have one to rival Conner Cook or Kirk Cousins.  That’s a huge issue as I see it moving forward toward success in the future.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
Eaton County Sheriff now considering shooting deaths of family as murder
Rep. Jones arrest video released
Police bodycam video shows Rep. Jewell Jones threatened to call Gov. Whitmer during arrest
A car crashed into a home on the corner of Kelsey and Marion in Lansing.
Car crashes into house, driver flees
Mac’s Bar in Lansing, famous for hosting huge musical acts, closes
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
Civil Rights Department responds to teacher cutting child’s hair without permission

Latest News

In My View 10/26/2020
In My View 4/28/2021: What should the Lions do with their seventh pick?
In My Views - 4.28.21
In My Views - 4.28.21 - News 10 at 6 a.m. - VOD
Tim Staudt - In My View - 4.27.21
Tim Staudt - In My View - 4.27.21 - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD
In My View 11/2/2020
In My View 4/27/21: Spartans success, or lack of it, likely to show up in draft