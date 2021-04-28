Advertisement

Hot Air Jubilee volunteers bring back summer tradition

By Kaylie Crowe
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While 2020 brought on a lot of cancellations of events the Hot Air Jubilee, organizers are excited to say that they will be having the event this summer.

“Everybody has had a difficult year these last 15 months have been hard on everybody and we as a volunteer org we as pilots just want to do something to help lift everybody’s spirits,” said Jackson Hot Air Jubilee Board member, Angela Madden.

This year marks the 39th outing of the summer tradition in Jackson. 28 pilots will be in the air July 23rd through the 25th. Organizers are planning for an in-person event, but say they have backup plans if they need to take things virtual.

“Ballooning is family there are people that I see on the launch field or at a balloon event that I don’t get to see in my work life so it’s just a completely different congenial atmosphere. There’s a great joy, everybody there loves ballooning,” said Madden.

Pilots gather information from weather and safety officers to make sure weather conditions are good to go for flight. One local pilot and balloonmeister, Steven Sitko, says he hopes someday others will show interest in becoming a pilot from this event.

“It’s just important hat people take community events and they try to take them and make them a fabric part of the community and in doing so that will allow me to share the sport with everybody,” said Sitko.

The Hot Air Jubilee is free to attend. You can stay updated with their plans on their Facebook page linked here.

Other Jackson events such as Cruise Night, food trucks, and the county fair will also be taking place this summer.

