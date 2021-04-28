Grand Ledge baseball team looking to break records

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge has been a local power house for at least four decades and now two men are trying to keep the momentum running, setting a 12-0 record this season without legendary coach Pat O’Keefe.

O’Keefe coached there for 51 years and since 1979 the team has not lost more than 9 games in a season. This will be the first time in more than half a century that the team is under new direction.

Mike Rademacher and Grand Householder are now the program’s new co-head coaches. They say they’re very much aware of the expectations of the team.

“We won the league,” Householder said, “When I played there we won the Diamond Classic, made a deep run, and those are our expectations every year.”

Every player on the team knows when they suit up that they are expected to win and represent the continued success of the team.

“We use that a lot,” Rademacher said, “We say you’re wearing the jersey that represents everybody. Everybody that’s on the hill, everybody that’s in town, everybody that reads the paper, and you’re special. There’s only certain guys that have ever worn that hat and we don’t let anyone else wear ‘em!”

The field at Grand Ledge is named after the late, Great Charlie Gorman. He was coached by Pat O’Keefe.

Grand Ledge is undefeated this season and has a big showdown coming up this Monday facing Dewitt, who also are unbeaten this season.

