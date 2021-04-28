George Floyd posthumous pardon requested

(WILX) - A posthumous pardon request has been submitted to Texas officials on behalf of George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest.

Before his 2020 death at the hands of a now-convicted ex-Minneapolis police officer, Floyd was arrested in 2004 on a drug charge in Houston.

He was later sentenced to 10 months in state jail after a plea agreement. That arrest was done by a now-indicted former Houston police officer.

That former officer is now having his case history reviewed after a deadly 2019 drug raid.

“I think it’s important, first of all, to correct the record,” said Allison Mathis of the Harris County Public Defender’s Office. “The other reason I think it’s important is to highlight the fact that George Floyd was not just the victim of police brutality once at the end of his life. He was the victim of police brutality multiple times throughout his life.”

