East Lansing waives business and entertainment license fees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Businesses in East Lansing are applauding the city for its efforts to help by waiving fees for business and entertainment licenses.

The City says they’ll be losing approximately $75,000 dollars in revenue by providing these waivers but, according to Mayor Stephens, it’s simply the right thing to do.

“We hear ya, we’re with ya and we’re trying everything we can to help,” Stephens said.

The City approved waivers for business and entertainment license fees.

“It’s also important that we’re not putting further burden on them during a difficult time,” Stephens said. “So, this is something we did last year that businesses said was fairly helpful. So, we decided this is probably the right path to go forward again this year.”

Johnny Vlahakis is the owner of El Azteco, a Mexican restaurant in East Lansing.

“It’s great,” Vlahakis said. “Anything anybody can do to help our industry is greatly appreciated.”

There’s no question the COVID-19 restrictions have been tough on many businesses.

“With curfews and capacities, we’re doing what we can right now,” Vlahakis said. “It seems like the city and everyone is doing what they can.”

According to Vlahakis, East Lansing is looking for creative ways to dine as things begin to warm up.

“I just heard they approved a few patios that will reach into the street,” he said. “We’re hoping we’ll see more of that and it’ll make that more patio friendly throughout the who downtown area.”

Mayor Stephens says one of the biggest factors which will lead to success for East Lansing is the communication between businesses and city officials.

“To hear actually from those businesses of what they need and want and what would be the most helpful is what tends to inform our decisions in the best way,” Stephens said. “That open line of communication is really, really important for us to be adaptive in difficult situations.”

Some businesses will be saving as much as $19,000 by not having to pay these fees, but the biggest message the city wants to send to their businesses is that they’re here and they’re willing to listen.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.