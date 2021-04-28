Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 4,371 cases, 38 deaths

HealthLinc hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Century Center.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday 4,371 new cases and 38 deaths due to COVID-19.

The new numbers reflect a largely positive trend from across Michigan. With more and more Michiganders vaccinated, the virus is having a harder time spreading. However, there are still millions of unvaccinated in the state, which keeps vaccine resistant variants as a significant threat until enough of the population can contribute to herd immunity.

  • Ingham County reports 21,598 cases and 336 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 13,746 cases and 250 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 8,407 cases and 173 deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 5,774 cases and 76 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 5,304 cases and 94 deaths.

