Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 4,371 cases, 38 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday 4,371 new cases and 38 deaths due to COVID-19.

The new numbers reflect a largely positive trend from across Michigan. With more and more Michiganders vaccinated, the virus is having a harder time spreading. However, there are still millions of unvaccinated in the state, which keeps vaccine resistant variants as a significant threat until enough of the population can contribute to herd immunity.

Ingham County reports 21,598 cases and 336 deaths.

Jackson County reports 13,746 cases and 250 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,407 cases and 173 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,774 cases and 76 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,304 cases and 94 deaths.

