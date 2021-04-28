Advertisement

Court date set for Rep. Jones

Jewell Jones charged
Jewell Jones charged(WILX 2021)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A state representative who threatened to call the Governor on officers during his arrest has a date for when he is due back in court.

A preliminary exam for Jewell Jones has been set for June 30.

Dashcam video released Monday by Michigan State Police shows the state rep being arrested on I-96 in Fowlerville after refusing to show his ID. The Detroit-area democrat is heard on camera saying he runs the budget for state troopers and threatened to call Governor Whitmer.

Officers also found a loaded handgun in a cup holder of the SUV.

He is facing multiple charges for obstruction, OWI, and possession of a weapon while drunk.

