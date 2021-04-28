City of Lansing’s State of Emergency has been extended through mid-July

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Emergency in Lansing has been extended according to Mayor Andy Schor.

The State of Emergency will be extended through July 12.

Public meetings will remain to be virtual, and City buildings will remain closed to the public and can only be accessed through appointments.

City buildings have been closed to the public since March 16, 2020, when Mayor Schor signed the first State of Emergency order.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.